Services for Luther Lee Townsend, 83, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville. Burial will be at Copperas Cove Cemetery.
Mr. Townsend died June 7, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1937.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
