A Mass of Christian burial for Luz M. (Rodriquez) Rosario, 86, of Killeen, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will immediately follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Rosario died Jan. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1933, in Puerto Rico, to the late Germanio and Justina Rodriguez.
Mrs. Rosario was a devoted wife and mother to her children. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Luz will be missed by all those she befriended, every day during her multiple involvements at St. Joseph Catholic Church, guiding the rosary group, the Legion of Mary and Sacred Heart.
In addition, she volunteered at the Killeen Food Center and always made time to make weekly visits to the local nursing centers and visit with the senior residents. Her heart was solid gold.
Luz passed, while being hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White, Temple and surrounded by her family. She fought hard in the short amount of time and left peacefully.
Survivors include Angel Sr., her husband of 70 years; children, Angel Jr. (Dana) of Texas; Myrna Medina of Utah; Yvonne (Roy) Pena of Texas; Ruth (Joseph) Games of Texas; Alexis Sr. (Yolanda) of Utah; Anthony “Tony” (Pattie) of California; Yvette E. of Texas; Ian J. (Mandy) of Texas; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
