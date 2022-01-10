No services are planned for Lynda Abshire, 67, of Copperas Cove.
Ms. Abshire died Jan. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 28, 1954, in Beaumont.
Ms. Ashire is preceded in death by her father, J.C. Jackson.
Survivors include her mother, Florence Mason; son, Jeffery Zoch; sisters, Becky Johnson and Vanessa Adkinson; and four grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.