LYNDA COSPER HILBERT
Lynda Cosper Hilbert went to be with her Lord on September 27, 2020. She was born August 6, 1950 in Youngsport, TX, the eldest daughter of Alfred and Pauline Cosper.
She was blessed with a green thumb and a creative talent for flowers. She began her career as a floral designer at the age of sixteen at Christell’s Flowers. She then went on to work at House of Flowers for many years and finally BJ’s Flowers in Belton for 26 years until her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her husband Coy Hilbert, her father Alfred Cosper, and her brother Freddie Cosper.
She will always be remembered for being a beautiful daughter, a loving wife, a caring mother, a gracious sister, and a supportive friend.
