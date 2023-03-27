A memorial celebration for Lyndal Joyce Wolverton Parmer, 83, of Harker Heights, will be held at First Baptist Church of Trimmier on March 31 at 11 a.m. with a meal for the family following.
Ms. Parmer died March 11, 2023. She was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Aquila to John and Georgia Wolverton, both of Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Earl Wolverton, Don Wolverton, Lynn Wolverton and Margaret Hughling.
She is survived by her children: Teri Sutterfield and husband Dale Sutterfield; Deana Garrick and husband Jonathan Garrick; and Martin Parmer and wife Clarissa Parmer. She also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following organizations: Women’s in Crisis Center in Killeen, Arms of Hope in Killeen, or to the church of your choice.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.