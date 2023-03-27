Lyndal Joyce Wolverton Parmer

A memorial celebration for Lyndal Joyce Wolverton Parmer, 83, of Harker Heights, will be held at First Baptist Church of Trimmier on March 31 at 11 a.m. with a meal for the family following.

Ms. Parmer died March 11, 2023. She was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Aquila to John and Georgia Wolverton, both of Killeen.

