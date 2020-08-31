Funeral services for Lynette Crawford, 96, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Crawford died Aug. 29, 2020, in a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 18, 1924, in Copperas Cove, to William Ernest Kattner and Lillie Olga Boswank.
She married George Crawford in Killeen on July 5, 1948, and they were married for almost 72 years before he passed away. They were a military family and lived all over the world including, Fort Hood, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Bliss, Texas; Camp Otsu, Japan; Nuremberg, Germany; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and Augsburg, Germany.
Mrs. Crawford was a member of the Belton Senior Center, where she was in charge of quilting for many years beginning in 1976. They quilted countless quilts for the public and provided thousands of dollars to the operation of the Belton Senior Center. She was a member of Cross Roads to Quilt Guild and the Bell County Sportsman’s Club. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother and Girl Scouts Neighborhood Chairperson.
Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her husband on March 20, 2020.
Survivors include daughter Sandra Souza of Belton; sons Skipp Crawford of Temple; Bob Crawford of Springdale, Arkansas; James Crawford of Bellville, Texas; and Jerry Crawford of Belton; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, one sister Jean Mayfield of Belton and one sister-in-law Judy Rosenauer of Waco.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.
