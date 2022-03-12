Lynn Gross

Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Lynn Hollingsworth Gross, 80, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Chapel AME Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Gross died Feb. 26, 2022, in Copperas Cove.
He was born June 25, 1941, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.