Lynn McCauley

Services for Lynn (Perry) McCauley, 69, of Killeen, will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. McCauley died May 29, 2020, in her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Grand Saline to the late Curtis L. and Maideen (Worthy) Perry.
Mrs. McCauley was a devoted military spouse who always put God, family, and friends first.
She worked 22 years for KISD where she enjoyed the friendship of the “Bellaire Bunch” – a group of close friends and associates. She was a dedicated and active member of the Community Baptist Church and joyfully volunteered for several church functions.
Mrs. McCauley was a generous and wise matriarch to her family, who will miss her dearly. She especially loved crafting with her daughter, attending her grandson’s sporting events with the entire family and shopping with her granddaughter.
Mrs. McCauley and family have lived in and out of the Killeen and the Fort Hood area for several years since 1970.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jackie McCauley; son, Michael and his wife Evelyn; daughter, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Faith and Aaron; and one step-grandson Leo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Ed Allen McCauley, one brother, Lamar and two sisters, Ann and Judy.
A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
