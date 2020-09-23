Graveside services for M. Roy Smith, 74, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Cemetery under the pavilion.
Roy was born on Aug. 23, 1946, in Hattiesburg, Miss.
He died at the age of 74 at his home.
He married his high school sweetheart, Alice Leifester Smith, and they were married for 50 years. Roy was a loving father and a proud grandpa of Penny, Lyla and Briggs Borchardt of Whitesboro. Roy was a brother to Ruth Titus, Ross Smith and the late Rita Remmy.
Roy will be remembered by all for his compassion and love of others.
Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman is in charge of arrangements. Those interested may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com
