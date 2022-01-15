Ma’Tiga Howard

Funeral services for Ma’Tiga Sharinna Antoinette Howard, 37, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at God’s Way Community Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Howard died Jan. 10, 2022, in Forney.
She was born Aug. 30, 1984, in Germany.
A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
