Funeral services for Madelle Brumbelow, 95, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Brumbelow died July 17,2020 in Killeen. She was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Eldorado, Okla., to Pate E. and Myrtle Laura (Johnson) Hughes.
She attended a country school named Lincoln in Oklahoma. When she was 12 years old her family moved to Texas and lived in Belfalls, east of Temple. Later the family moved to Troy where she graduated from Troy High School. She married Horace W. Brumbelow on Dec. 9, 1942, in Temple,
They lived in Brownwood, as Horace was stationed at Camp Bowie in Brownwood. They were married 47 years.
Brumbelow worked 26 years for the Killeen Independent School District, first as a secretary at Killeen High School and then as secretary for Mark Voltin, Business Manager at the school district’s Administration office.
Brumbelow loved her family dearly. She was the best Mom and “Ganmama” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. And even though dementia took some of her memories she continued to recognize her family and close friends and she remembered who Jesus was. One of her favorite things to do was to listen to country Gospel music. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, but when she quit driving she attended Immanuel Lutheran Church with her daughter.
Her passions were her family, bingo, crocheting, counted cross stitch, crafts, the Dallas Cowboys, Killeen Kangaroos, and the Ellison Eagles when two grandsons attended Ellison High School. She also loved going to and taking care of the family lake house on Buchanan Lake.
Mrs. Brumbelow was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Sandy Fisher, granddaughter Becky Aman, sisters Jo Ann Pagel, Faye Beck McKoen, Mary Lou Puckett, nieces Kim Pagel, Michele Puckett and nephew Vernon Puckett.
Survivors include her brother, Pate E. Hughes, Jr., her daughters, Joy Weiss and her husband Larry, Connie Aman and her husband Duane, son in law Ken Fisher; grandchildren, Alan Weiss and his wife
Angie, Jeff Weiss and his wife Christy, Kelly Fisher, Brooke Rogers, Katie Powell and her husband Joel, great grandchildren, Hudson Weiss, Walker Weiss, Pate Weiss, Grace Fisher, Eva Weiss, Isabel Rogers, Ella Powell and Bear Powell.
Visitation will be prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen which is in charge of the arrangements.
