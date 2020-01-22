Graveside services for Mae Elizabeth Kelly, 88, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mrs. Kelly died Jan. 21, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Nolanville to Harvie Almont and Mae Rowena Brock Britton.
She was born a twin but her sibling passed away at birth. Beth had a special older brother, Jim Harvie Britton, who she helped care for throughout life.
Mrs. Kelly married Howard Kelly Jr. on June 18, 1948, at the age of 16 after having met him at the Beltonian Theater in Belton. She always said they fell in love with each other at first sight. They lived in the Brookhaven Community for a few years until about 1954.
Mrs. Kelly and Howard had three children, son Jackie Paul and his wife, Chickie; son Rickey Howard and his wife, Belinda; and daughter Sherian Dale and her husband, Jim Patterson. She is also survived by their family, which grew with biological and blended loved ones, most were born and raised in Bell County.
Together they had eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kelly loved the Lord and reading her Bible. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen since 1954 and would occasionally attend The Homecoming Baptist Fellowship in her Killeen neighborhood. She worked as a cook for several years with the Killeen Independent School District and for Hillandale Hospital, and later managed a local Dairy Queen in Killeen.
Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Kelly Jr.; parents, Harvie and Mae Britton; son Jackie Kelly; and her brother Jim Britton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
