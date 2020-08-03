Magdalena Jones

Mass of Christian burial services for Magdalena Elizabeth Jones, 86, of Copperas Cove will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in with Father Patrick officiating.
Mrs. Jones died July 31, 2020.
She was born May 10, 1934, in Germany to Nikolaus and Katharina Weber.
Adventurous best describes Magdalena. She loved to travel and having lived in many places such as German, England, France, Italy and California gave her the passion to explore new things. She had a passion for all animals, even snakes, fishing in Alaska, hiking in Hawaii, running marathons in Hawaii, fine restaurants and being glamorous. She loved purses and jewelry, and considered death as a celebration of life.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Nikolaus Weber, mother, Katharina Muller Weber, and brother, Willi Weber.
Survivors include her husband, Wilbur Jones, son, David Jones, daughters, Mouica Glover and Michelle Rowlett, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, her sisters, Irmgard Neighbors and Louise Wolff, and brothers, Carl Weber and Paul Weber.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.