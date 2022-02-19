Private services are planned for Maggie Magdalene “Madge” McNeir (nee-Ledbetter), 90, of Rochester, N.Y.
Ms. McNeir died Jan. 4, 2022.
She was born in Bismarck, Ark., to Frank and Mozella Ledbetter.
Madge spent most of her life in Hot Springs, Ark., and Killeen before moving to Rochester, N.Y., in 2019 to be closer to her daughters.
Madge was a retired civil service budget analyst for the military at Fort Hood, which included being stationed in Panama for three years. While she was proud of her career, her artistic skills and creative endeavors brought her and others much joy. Madge excelled in quilting (by hand), sewing, cooking, writing (including poetry) and painting (oils and acrylic, charcoal, pastels, pen and ink, and colored pencils). She read voraciously, loved music, completed crossword puzzles in ink and rescued many animals. She did all this while mostly raising her children as a single parent.
Madge had tremendous determination and fortitude. She was born during the Depression with multiple physical challenges. She survived polio as well as many other adversities. From a young age, Madge had progressive views on theology, equal rights, environmental concerns and politics, and would politely share her views with anyone willing to listen. Following her second stroke, her tenacity was profoundly evident in her ability to continue to create art using her non-dominate hand with extremely limited vision. Throughout her life’s journeys, Madge collected many things: Friends, stories, art supplies, fabric, books and FROGS.
Madge is preceded in death by her siblings, Milton Ross, Daphne, Roger and Judy.
She is survived by her children, Dolores Behrouzy-Far (Susan Riblett), Phillip McNeir (Patricia “Blu”), and Leslie Harper (Gary Cunningham); her grandchildren, Sabra, Shannon, McKenzie and Kristina; four great-grandchildren; and her stepdaughter, Patricia (McNeir) Mahoney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Smile Train or Operation Smile.
