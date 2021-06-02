Major (US Army Retired) Richard “Dick” Atkinson
Major (US Army Retired) Richard “Dick” Atkinson, 75, of Harker Heights, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life for Dick will be June 9, 2021 at Memorial Baptist Church Killeen, viewing will be at 10:30 AM with service at 11:45 AM followed by burial with Military Honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a Remembrance of Life gathering at 3:30 PM at Hallmark Lanes 4203 Shawn Drive, Killeen, Texas.
He was born to Jessie and Barbara Atkinson on July 26, 1945 in Marion, Indiana. He graduated Jefferson Turnpike High School in Upland, Indiana in 1963 where he lettered in basketball, baseball and cross country and was the President of the Senior Class. He attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana and graduated from the University of Albuquerque.
Dick joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for 20 years retiring at the rank of Major. His assignments took him to numerous postings in the U.S. and overseas, including service in the Republic of Vietnam. He was the Professor of Military Science at Pan American University Edinburg, Texas. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters.
He was an avid bowler and instrumental in building and operating Hallmark Lanes in Killeen. For over 33 years he held offices at the local and state level of bowling associations and won many awards for his efforts to include the Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Bowling Association Hall of Fame, Texas State Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Professional Bowling Association (PBA) Southwest Regional Hall of Fame. Dick took great pride in his efforts to encourage youth bowling. He created and established the Texas High School Bowling Club as part of the Texas Bowling Centers Association. It is without a doubt that if not for the tireless efforts by Dick Atkinson there would not be a Texas High School Bowling program today. He was also active in the local community serving in the Killeen Kiwanis Club for 28 years, holding the office of President three times. He was active in the Killeen and Harker Heights Chambers of Commerce and a member of the Association of the United States Army.
Dick was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Harker Heights, daughter Karin and son-in-law John Ciesiolka of Harker Heights and daughter Kelly Atkinson and Fiancee Chris Capps of Austin, TX and step daughter Heather and son-in-law John Cook of Killeen. Surviving grandchildren include Sierra Ciesiolka of Wichita, KS, Shyanne Ciesiolka of Harker Heights and Wyatt Christopher Cook of Killeen.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a scholarship fund in Dick’s name to honor a High School Bowling senior for 2021-2022. Please send donations to https://paypal.me/hallmarklanes?locale.x=_US
