Funeral services for Malcolm Edward Thompson III, 58, will be held at First Baptist Church Lampasas on Thursday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Rock Church Cemetery in Rumley.
Mr. Thompson died on Sept. 16, 2022 in Killeen. He was born on Oct. 23, 1963, in Sanford, Florida to Malcolm Edward Thompson Jr. and Barbara Ann Queen Thompson.
Malcolm grew up in Kempner where he attended Lampasas Middle and High Schools. He graduated in 1981 and then attended Central Texas College where he earned his associates degree.
He started working for the City of Killeen in 1982 at the local airport, working his way up to Golf Course Superintendent in 1989, and ultimately in 1996 as Supervisor of Parks and Public Grounds, where he retired after 24 years. He took pride in his work and especially enjoyed spending time with his team as a coach and mentor.
Malcolm had the sharpest wit, best sense of humor, a lifelong thirst for knowledge, loved music, and had a passion for the outdoors. He would frequent Yellowstone, Rocky Mountains, Alaska and most of Texas as often as possible.
He loved landscaping, nature photography, gardening, fishing, kayaking, and especially pets. Malcolm supported animal shelter and rescue organizations across three cities. He loved dogs but it was his cats that would accompany him into the garden.
In 1974, Malcolm first met his to-be wife, Diane, in sixth grade. They began dating in high school and were engaged a year later. They married on May 21, 1982, and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Edward Thompson, Jr.; brother, Jonnie Edward Thompson; father-in-law, Elton Edwin Brooks; mother-in-law, Ima Jean Millsaps Brooks, and niece, Danielle Marie Spencer.
Malcolm is survived by his spouse, Diane Brooks Thompson of Lampasas; his mother, Barbara Thompson; his sisters, Margaret (Ray) Thompson Morris, Angela (Chuck) Thompson Burns, and brother, Mike (Sandy) Thompson; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Jayme) Brooks and David (Sheila) Brooks; 11 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your local animal shelter, Living Tree Program with the City of Killeen, or charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, who is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.