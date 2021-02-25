Memorial services for Malcolm Edward Thompson, Jr., 85, will be held at 2 p.m. on March 20, 2021, at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas, with burial to follow at Kempner Cemetery for family members.
Mr. Thompson died Feb. 12, 2021, at Hill Country Rehabilitation & Nursing in Copperas Cove.
He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Flint, Mich., to Malcolm Edward Thompson, Sr., and Margaret Helen Kleinebreil Thompson.
He grew up in Mt. Morris, Mich., where at the age of 17 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served as a Marine for 16 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served the last four years of his military service in the United States Army, retiring at Fort Hood.
He moved his family to Lampasas County and began his next 20 years working Civil Service at Fort Hood.
In addition to the 40 years serving our country, he was always willing to give his time and support to his community. He served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 90 in Kempner, and was an avid supporter of the local Girl Scout troop. He was also a volunteer for the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief. He also volunteered as a caretaker for Kempner Cemetery and served as president of the cemetery association. His love for helping others was only surpassed by his friendly smile, firm handshake, and an endless sense of humor.
Malcolm was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Kempner, where he taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and loved working with the youth programs.
In 1956 Malcolm met his soon-to-be wife, Barbara Ann Queen, in Logan, W.Va., where he was on leave with a fellow Marine. She begrudgingly agreed to go on a blind date at the urging of her friend. He told his friend that day he would marry her. They were married soon after in Richmond, Ind., and remained happily married for 65 years, during which they traveled the world, raised children, and spent every possible moment together.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Margaret Thompson; his son, Jonnie Edward Thompson; and granddaughter, Danielle Spencer.
Survivors include his spouse, Barbara, of Kempner; his children, Margaret (Ray) Morris of Kempner, Malcolm III (Diane) Thompson of Lampasas, Angela (Chuck) Burns of Lampasas, and Mike (Sandy) Thompson of Copperas Cove; his grandchildren, Johnny, David and Becky (Mercer) Morris, Charlene (Tice) Spencer, Megan, Michael Jr., and David Thompson; his great-grandchildren, Austin, Anna, Rachel, Alyssa, Josh, Peyton, Emma, Bentleigh, Hadley, Kendall, Ashlen, Kayelyn, Spencer, and Kori.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Kempner Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 37, Kempner, TX, 76539.
