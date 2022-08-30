A memorial burial of an urn for Manuel Elizondo Jr., 74, of Holland will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at McLean Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Elizondo died on Aug. 22, 2022, in Temple. He was born June 22, 1948, in Elgin, Texas, to Sotero Reyna and Rebeca Rayna Alderette.
