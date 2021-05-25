Services for Manuel Padilla Madueno and wife Marianne Madueno, 86 and 83, respectively, will be 3 p.m. Friday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, with military honors for Mr. Madueno.
Mr. Madueno died April 22, 2021, in Waco and Mrs. Madueno died April 2, 2020, in Temple. He was born May 31, 1934, in Superior, Ariz., and she was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Regensburg, Germany.
