Marcel Rolla

Funeral services for Deacon retired Sgt. Marcel Christopher Rolla, 57, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Rolla died Feb. 14, 2022, in Waco.
He was born March 26, 1964, in New Orleans, La.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.