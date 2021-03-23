Private services for Marcia Nell Armstrong, 80, of Killeen, will be for immediate family only.
Mrs. Armstrong died peacefully on March 20, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Don, and daughters, Helen Lightsey, Marcia Hardy and Elizabeth Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Marcia Nell Armstrong Endowed Scholarship at the Central Texas College, P.O. Box 1800, Killeen, TX, 76540-1800.
