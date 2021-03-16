Private services for Marcus John Voltin, 97, were held at Calvary Hill Chapel and Cemetery in Dallas.
Mr. Voltin died March 3, 2021.
He was born May 16, 1923, in Rosebud, the son of John Frank and Ilean Rose Voltin.
Mark worked for 34 years with the Killeen Independent School District, beginning his career as the first principal at East Ward Elementary school, retiring in 1986 as KISD’s assistant superintendent for business.
Mark and his wife, Phyllis. have been members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen for 68 years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Magdalen Cardwell and his brother, Frank Voltin.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Voltin; his sons, John (wife Cheryl), Tom (wife Jenni), David (wife Lee) and Greg (wife Mary); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen was in charge of local arrangements.
