Margaret Barron

Funeral services for Margaret Maxine Jackson Barron, 86, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Barron died November 13, 2021, in Killeen. She was born on December 24, 1934.
Margaret was from Temple and was the daughter of Walter and Ruby Jackson. After graduating from Temple High School and attending business school, Margaret was a stay at home mother and pianist for her church. On November 16, 1961, Margaret married Thomas W. Barron and the couple made their home in Killeen. They were married for 55 years until Tom passed away in July 2017. Tom and Margaret were co-owners of several Killeen businesses: Killeen Rent All, Barron Rents, Killeen Camping Center, Barron Signs and Wrought Iron, and Mr. B’s TV’s and Appliances. Margaret grew up in church and was a member of Faith Point Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Barron and her parents Ruby and Walter Jackson. Her surviving family members are Becky Connell, daughter, Kim Connell, son-in- law, Lisa Barron Leethem, daughter, John Leethem, son-in-law, Tiffany Connell, granddaughter, Courtney Mendenhall, granddaughter, and Thomas Leethem, grandson. Margaret also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren, Kennedy, Tyler, Madison, McKenzy, Rivers and Reese.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.