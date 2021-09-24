Memorial services for Margaret “Missy” Lee-Hagen (Burke), 55, of Copperas Cove will be held at noon on Oct. 6 at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with interment following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Pastor Jaime Guajardo will be officiating the services.
Mrs. Lee-Hagan died on Sept. 20, 2021, in Killeen. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to LaWanda Flickinger-Burke and Robert Burke on Feb. 22, 1966. She was married to John Hagen on March 3, 2003.
Missy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Burke and her sister, Andrea Davidson.
Missy is survived by her husband, John Hagen; sons, Patrick Hogan and wife, Maricho, and Christopher Hogan; parents, Lawanda and Edward Paddock; siblings, Wayne Burke and Deon Swan; half-siblings, Maria Lee, Ann Hutter, Kyleen and David Paddock and Nicky Thompson; grandchildren, Aedan, Sofia, and River Hogan; nieces and nephews, Shane Hilliard, Carla Weeks, Tyler Swan, and a multitude of other nieces and nephews.
The family of Missy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Viss Family Funeral Home, Jaime Guajardo, family, and friends for their support.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
