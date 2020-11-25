A funeral service and visitation for Margaret Erika Ramirez, 95, of Harker Heights, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Ramirez died Nov. 24, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19.
She was born Feb. 3, 1925.
She was a proud American and longtime resident of Harker Heights.
Margaret lived to be 95 years old and was born in Hochspeyer, Germany. She was in Dresden, Germany, when that city was famously bombed by Allied forces during World War II.
Margaret tenaciously walked over 300 miles from Dresden to Hochspeyer, Germany, after the bombing and credited her survival to Catholic priests who helped her along the way.
After the war, Margaret married an American soldier, Hubert Clampett, in 1956. Margaret was a career bartender, most memorably in Tehran in the 1950s. In 1964, Margaret and her husband adopted Sheila Clampett from an orphanage in Taegu, Korea.
Together, they lived in Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Big Pine Key, Florida. Margaret was married to her first husband for 20 years until his death in 1976.
Margaret lived for many years near her daughter and family in Harker Heights. She was a proud member of the American Legion for 54 years and was the Sergeant-at-Arms for 27 years. Margaret participated in many parades celebrating the United States of America.
She was also a proud member of First Baptist Church of Trimmier for many years.
In 1987, Margaret married her second husband, Joe Ramirez, who passed in 1992. The two will be interred together in memory of their eternal love for one another.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benedikt Jeblick and Margaret Jeblick.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Ellis; son-in-law, Houston Ellis; grandsons, Joseph Ellis and Richard Ellis; and great-granddaughters Courtney Ellis and Kaley Ellis.
Her siblings include Wilhelm Jeblick, Rudolf Jeblick and Katie Jeblick.
