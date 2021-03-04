MARGARITHA IRMA GARZA
Margaritha Irma Garza 60, of, TX, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. She was born at home, on a Wednesday, October 12, 1960 in Koblenz, Germany to Amador and Anna Escamilla.
Margret,(Irma) as know by her family, ran track and played softball, she was the first graduating class of Ellison High School in 1979. This is where she met her husband of 40 years, Abel Garza.
Irma began a 20 year career with the Killeen Daily Herald, and departed in 2010 to dedicate her life to her children, husband, and family.
Irma, was a constant source of love, laughter, empathy and friendship to all.
She is preceded in death by her father Amador Escamilla. She is survived by her mother Anna G. Escamilla; husband Abel A. Garza; her children, Destiny and Vincent Garza; sisters, Diana Escamilla, Becky Escamilla-Garza (husband) Pete Garza Jr.; Nieces and Nephews, Victoria, Jason, Jessica, Justin, and Joshua. And many great nieces and nephews she loved like her own.
Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Services will be held on March 6th 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expy., Harker Heights, TX 76548. Tel: 1-254-690-9119
Following the service, a private family reception will be held, notifications will be made.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.