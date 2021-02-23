Celebration of life services for Margrit E. Galindo will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Galindo died Feb. 14, 2021, peacefully and in the comfort of her home and family.
She was an extremely accomplished cook and home decorator who loved life to the fullest. She loved to entertain and make her family happy, especially during the holidays. She loved flowers and spent time gardening. She also crocheted and sewed lovely curtain dresses.
She was also a very helpful and generous person as she would help anyone or anybody with money, food or clothes without asking any questions.
She will be greatly missed as a talented chef, wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, August Pfennig; her mother, Frieda Pfennig; and her sister, Agnes Riedl.
Survivors include her husband, Luis; her daughters, Sylvia, Kathia, Carlota; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
All of Margrit’s family will forever treasure the memories they have of her. She instilled in each of her children the importance of family, and for that we are forever grateful.
A public visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to stjude.org, Shriners Hospitals, or any food pantry or homeless organization/foundation.
