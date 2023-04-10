Memorial Services for Maria Anita Carey, 59, of Killeen will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Upward Church in Jarrell.
Ms. Carey died on April 3, 2023, at a local hospital.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1963, to Tomos Perez and Maria Mendez Perez in Terry County.
She was raised as a Catholic and attended Sacred heart Church in Plainview. In high school she played volleyball and basketball. She graduated from Plainview High and furthered her education at Austin Junior College.
She started working as a car hop for Sonic in 1979 where she fell in love with the manager, Ruben Carey.
Being the love of his life, on their third date he asked her to marry him. Together they proudly started a family in 1989, moving to Austin. Along came two boys which heartbreakingly passed away, one 30 minutes after birth and the second passing at 5 days old.
Maria had great ambition and was blessed to walk again against the odds of the doctors after the car accident. Ruben and Maria were inseparable, always seen together and traveling the roads together.
They were blessed with three additional children and all the neighborhood children became part of their family. Maria loved Thanksgiving, bringing the family together and making her famous homemade tortillas, gravy, and stuffing. She was a provider and cared for her family, ensuring the family had what they needed.
As a proud mother she attended the children’s sports games and always encouraged them to do the best they can. She was a very kept woman always making sure her nails were done.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Maria Perez; two sons, Kevin Carey, Jacob Carey; one brother, Julio Perez, and Yolonda Botello and her husband John Botello.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Ruben Carey of Killeen, one son, Stephen Carey (Nimsi) of Temple; daughters, Morgan Carey and husband, Tracy Simien of Killeen, Jackie Vilchis (Jorge) of Killeen; three brothers, Carlos Perez (Stella), Raymond Perez and (Juanita), and Tomas Perez of Plainview; sisters, Gloria Perez, Elodia La Fuente, Irma Sowell (Shane); along with 12 grandchildren.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and the organ donation services for their outstanding support and care.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home.



