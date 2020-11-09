Funeral mass for Maria Fe Baygan Merka, 69, will be at noon Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Merka died Nov. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Rosary will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Visitation and viewing will be at 6 p.m. Words of Remembrance will be at 7 p.m.
