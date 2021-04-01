Services for Maria Luisa Pagan, 92, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Pagan died March 25, 2021, in her residence.
She was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Cayey, Puerto Rico.
A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
