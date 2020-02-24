Marilyn Lea Wright

Funeral services for Marilyn Lea (Jackson) Wright, 87, formerly of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Wright died Feb. 21, 2020, in Crockett, Texas. She was born April 20, 1932, in Oklahoma to Damon and Stella (Davenport) Jackson.
Mrs. Wright was a graduate of Belton High School, and a proud member of the marching band.
She met James A. Wright at a church camp and they were married Dec. 22, 1951, at the First Baptist Church in Belton, Texas.
After graduating from UMHB she taught first grade in Belton, Cuero, Corpus Christi and San Antonio, before retiring from Killeen ISD in 1992.
Survivors include her eldest son, James Wright and his wife Margie of San Antonio; her daughter, Deborah Criswell of Houston; grandchildren, James Wright, Jr. and his wife Lindsey of Austin; Janae Whitehead and her husband Jody of Crockett; Kyle Criswell of Houston, Kelly Webster of Georgetown; great-granddaughter, Lenora Wright of Austin as well as “adopted” sister and longtime Killeen resident, Patricia Shannon of Bryan.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents, Damon and Stella; her brother, David; husband, James and son, Damon.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
