Funeral Services for Marilyn Lea Wright, 87, formerly of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Ms. Wright died Feb. 21, 2020, in Crockett.
She was born April 20, 1932, in Oklahoma.
A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
