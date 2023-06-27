A graveside service for retired 1st Sgt. Marion E. Dilley will be held at 10 a.m. on July 5, 2023, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery followed by military honors.
Mr. Dilley died on June 22, 2023. He was born on Dec. 15, 1942, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Marion E. Dilley and Norma Viola Otis.
As a child growing up, Marion lived in Italy, Germany, Austria, France, and the U.S. before graduating from Poitiers American High School in Poitiers, France, in 1960.
After graduating from high school, Marion attended Cameron State College in Lawton, Okla., before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
He spent 20 years on active duty, which included two tours in Korea, two tours in Germany, a tour in Vietnam, and his best tour ever was in Taiwan, Republic of China.
It was during his tour of duty in Taiwan that he met and married the love of his life, Shue Fong.
During his military service, Marion received many awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and Good Conduct Medal with Silver Loop.
Additional awards included Vietnam Service Medal with one silver service star and one bronze star medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, and a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation Badge.
While on active duty and during the first year after retirement, Marion attended American Technological University, Killeen, where he received his master’s degree in 1982. While attending ATU, he was selected in The Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges in 1983 for his efforts with the Students in Free Enterprise Program (SIFE).
Upon his retirement from active service in January 1981, Marion spent one year as a contract instructor with Central Texas College teaching small-unit logistics courses to active-duty personnel prior to being selected for a civil service position at Fort Hood.
Marion spent the next 20 years with the Directorate of Logistics. Initially Marion performed as a production planning coordinator and later became Shop Operations Manager of Maintenance Division.
As Marion’s career evolved, he was selected as Deputy Director of Logistics and eventually was selected as Director of Logistics when the need arose. While serving in the Directorate of Logistics Marion received several Commanders Awards and a Superior Service Award. Marion retired from his civil service position at the end of 2002.
Marion was the first person inducted into the United States Army Garrison Fort Hood Civilian Hall of Fame in May 2006.
Marion married the love of his life, Shue Fong, in December 1971 while stationed in Taiwan, ROC. Marion often said that the best thing he ever did was marry his loving wife, Shue Fong, and the second best thing was having two magnificent children, Steven and Tina.
Shue Fong (Katie) and Marion were married for over 51 years. His two children, who live in Austin, made him very proud and he never failed to tell whoever would listen about their accomplishments.
He was so very proud to have the great family he had.
After their retirement in 2002, Shue Fong and Marion traveled the world. They enjoyed cruising around the world and visited many different countries. Equally they enjoyed traveling in the United States, having traveled to all 50 states.
Mr. Dilley is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deloris Joann (Dilley) Alexander of Conway, Arkansas, and his stepmother, Anita Maria Fabbri Dilley, of Cavazzale, Italy.
He is survived by his wife Shue Fong (Katie), son Steven and his wife Ali Zicker of Austin, TX, daughter Tina also of Austin, and a half sister Wanda Dilley of Cavazzale, Italy.
Additionally, he leaves behind the adorable family pet, a golden doodle named Sakura.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.