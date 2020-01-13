Marion Lee Mixon

Funeral services for retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marion Lee “Butch” Mixon, 76, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Kempner.
Mr. Mixon died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Copperas Cove. He was born April 11, 1943, the eldest of nine children born to the late Vester Morgan Mixon Sr.. and Myrtle Lucille Brinkley Mixon.
Mr. Mixon and Patsy Jean Brewer married Sept. 1, 1967, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
While in the military over 27 years, the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964 SAC Grand Forks North Dakota and in the U.S. Army from 1965 to1987, he saw assignment in the United States, Germany, Korea and two tours in Vietnam 1st Cav from 1965-66, 101st from 1968-69, attaining the rank of command sergeant major and numerous military awards.
His assignments included special mission assignments most of his Army career, which included assignment to all three Airmobile Divisions — 11th Air Assault/1st Cav Airmobile Division/ 101st Airborne, CH-47 Training units at Fort Sill (154th Aviation) and Fort Benning (177th/205th Aviation).
Fort Benning also included flying duties as a flight engineer on one of two CH-47 helicopters supporting the United States Army Executive Flight Detachment (Army One) for the Nixon Administration, Nuke Security units in Germany (205th Aviation) and Fort Carson (179th Aviation), with later assignment to the United States Army Executive Flight Detachment (Army One) supporting the Ford Administration, until the unit was deactivated with total mission given to Marine One in 1976, 1st U.S. Army Advisor to United States Army Reserves units assigned to the Fort Meade Flight Facility, first sergeant of half American half R.O.K. Army unit in Korea (117th Aviation), first sergeant of C Company 34th Support 6th Cav Brigade, USASMA Fort Bliss, first sergeant of B Troop and HHT 2/1 Cav Fort Lewis Washington, command sergeant major of the 502nd Aviation Battalion.
His final assignment was the command sergeant major of 2AD Aviation Brigade, in Fort Hood.
Upon retirement from the military, he was employed by DynCorp from 1988 to 2004 working as an aircraft mechanic, aircraft inspector, aircraft lead, production control manager and quality control manger.
Duties with DynCorp allowed him to continue his love of flying as a Flight Engineer on his beloved 47’s and crew chief on UH-1’s in several states and Egypt.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Jean Brewer Mixon; son, Jesse Morgan Mixon; daughters, Melody Lynn Rowe and husband, Kevin, Marianlea Lee Mixon Johnson and husband, Glenn; grandchildren, Genny Rayfield, Tony Lugo and wife, Amanda Trubee, Amy Johnson Blackburn, Morgan Mixon Surratt and husband, Toby, Mandy Mixon and Brady Rowe; brother, Arvil Ray Mixon I; sisters, Beverly Joyce Mixon Hill, Sandra Kay Mixon Scott and husband, Earl, Melinda Francinn Mixon Ketchum; and brother-in-law’s, Donald Leroy Beam, Jesse Van Brewer and wife, Kay; sisters-in-law, Mary Laddie Brewer Goeringer, Ada Darlene Green Brewer, Jackie Jensen Mixon; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cynthia Ann Mixon Beam, Rosland Gail Mixon; brothers, Vester Morgan Mixon Jr., Rusty Ray Mixon; sisters-in law, June Brewer, Karen Brewer O’Malley; brothers-in law, Virgil Lee Brewer, Marlin Ranze Allison SR., and Jerry Goeringer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home for our Troops at 866-787-6677 or visit www.hfotusa.org.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
