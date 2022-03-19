Marion Watkins

Funeral services for Marion Elizabeth Watkins, 89, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Watkins died March 8, 2022, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Mebane, N.C.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.