Marjorie Joanne Boatwright Williamson
Marjorie Joanne Boatwright Williamson was born June 21, 1922 to Willie Haley Boatwright and Randall J. Boatwright in Paris, Texas. They lived in a small community called Rockford just outside of Paris. She grew up as a member of Central Presbyterian Church and sang with a gospel music quartet live on station KPLT AM radio. She graduated Paris Junior College in 1942 and that June married Joe William Williamson.
The family moved to Killeen in 1954. They joined the First Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor in 1963 and taught second grade at East Ward Elementary for 23 years. Mrs. Williamson was a member of the American Association of University Women, Modern Study Club and Killeen Garden Club. She and her husband Joe were also both ham radio operators.
After retirement she vacationed abroad some, but her passion was for family and the church. She lived her life always putting the interests of those she loved first. Her husband Joe went to meet the Lord in 2018. They were married for 77 years. Their life and times are a story book family adventure that could be called “My Three Sons”. Their passing symbolizes the end of an era and of a time long gone by.
Mrs. Williamson would have turned 99 years old this June. Ms. Margie as known to all her care givers went to meet her savior and passed away in her sleep on Mothers’ day. Mrs. Williamson touched many lives during her career, was beloved by all that knew her and will be missed by all of those as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; oldest son, David; and is survived by sons, Randy and Bill, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a great, great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 14th at the First Presbyterian Church, 704 MLK Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.