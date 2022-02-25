Funeral services for Marjorie May Aletha Mitchell, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. March 26 at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Mitchell died Feb. 1, 2022.
She was born April 21, 1939, in Saint Marie, Ontario.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. March 27 at VFW 8577 in Copperas Cove.
