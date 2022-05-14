A celebration of life for Mark Allen Hoard, 59, of Harker Heights will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Hoard died April 30, 2022.
He was born July 30, 1962, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Joyce and Lloyd Hoard.
Mark lived in Central Texas for most of his life. On May 3, 1980, he married the love of his life, Leslie. From their marriage, they had one daughter, Shannon. They also have three grandchildren. He spent his free time with his family and he adored his grandchildren. His main priorities in life were to provide for and protect his family.
Mark was a homebuilder in the Killeen and Harker Heights area. When he started building homes, he was one of the youngest homebuilders in the area. He loved the work, while also taking great pride in creating new homes for many families over the last thirty-five years. He cared for his subcontractors just as much as he cared for his home buyers. He retired from homebuilding in November 2021.
Over the last 40 years Mark was an avid deer hunter, forming many lifelong friendships through the sport, Harold Smart and Ken Ondreako to name a few. He brought many family members to hunt on his land-lease and enjoyed sharing that time with them. He accomplished a lifelong dream when he went on an African Safari in 2006.
Mr. Hoard is survived by his wife Leslie Hoard; daughter Shannon Grover and son-in-law Jeremy Grover; three grandchildren: Lauren, Hunter, and Avery Grover; sisters Jeanette White (Karen), Jeannine Matthews, Pam Pena (John), Jerri Hoard (Patti), JoAnn Griffin (Jack), and Constance McAndrews (Bruce); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation for will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Wednesday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Hoard family.
