Mark Grenier
A Celebration of life service for Mark H Grenier, 65, of Copperas Cove, will be at 7 p.m. next Saturday the 18th at his eldest daughters home in Kempner, Texas.
Mr. Grenier died July 1st, 2020, at Advent Hospital in Killeen with his son, and youngest daughter by his side.
He was born Dec. 18, 1954, and was one of four children born to Henri and Donna Grenier.
Mr. Grenier was an Army Veteran of 8 years and retired from civil service from Fort Hood, Texas working in the Financial Department. He maintained the Grenier Fence Company in Copperas Cove installing fences with his father for more than 20 years. In his younger years he loved his sports, especially baseball. Mark was an avid pool player at the Kempner VFW, and enjoyed his bowling. He was never too busy to help a friend, and loved to throw horseshoes.
Mr. Grenier was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Grenier. Survivors include his father and mother (retired) 1st Sgt Henri Grenier and Donna Grenier, Brother Ellis Grenier, son, Matthew Grenier, daughters Krystal Smith, Misty Martinez, Katherine Asmus, and wife. The loves of his life were his 10 grandchildren; Logan Grenier, Ava Pickens, Jackson Grenier, Alissa Smith, Alexis-Skye Smith, Autumn Smith, Adelyn Martinez, Ellie Martinez, Peyton Asmus, and Kylee Asmus.
