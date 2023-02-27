Funeral services for Mark Katzenmeyer, 63, will be held on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the City of Vicksburg Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Katzenmeyer died Feb. 23 and at the time of his death he was 63 years old.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services for Mark Katzenmeyer, 63, will be held on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the City of Vicksburg Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Katzenmeyer died Feb. 23 and at the time of his death he was 63 years old.
He had experienced a heart attack while on a fishing trip in New York in 2021, which later complicated his health that led to his final passing in Warren County, 2023.
Mark was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Vicksburg, Miss.
Mark’s early years began in Vicksburg where he worked closely with family members and developed his passion for mechanical repairs at Melsheimer’s. He attended Vicksburg Public Schools and completed high school at Copperas Cove High School.
He took pride in water skiing, fishing, shooting pool, playing foosball, attending concerts, and camping with friends. After graduation and starting his family, he established a business called Quality Mobile Air in Central Texas and expanded it to a statewide business that was successful for over twenty years. Mark and his son, David traveled throughout Texas sharing their passion for mechanical repairs and exploring the far ends of the vast state.
He served thousands of people and companies through various business adventures including The Florence Diner and Quality Filter Cleaning, all while expanding his air conditioning business. After raising his family, he decided to move back to his hometown to enjoy his early retirement and helping with the local family businesses.
In his later years, he loved traveling, fishing trips with family and friends, as well as countless projects where he would demonstrate his passion, creativity and craftsmanship.
He is survived by his sons William Mark Katzenmeyer of New Haven, Conn.; David Ryan Katzenmeyer of Moab, Utah; Marcus Benjamin Katzenmeyer of Austin; his mother Sandra Melsheimer and father Hardy Katzenmeyer both of Vicksburg, Miss.; his siblings Mike Katzenmeyer, Luke Katzenmeyer, Fred Katzenmeyer, Nancy Katzenmeyer all of Vicksburg, Miss. and Becky Ferguson of Oxford, Miss; granddaughter Sophia Katzenmeyer of New Haven, Conn. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, Miss. is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.