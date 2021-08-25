A celebration of life service for Mark Dewayne Stanford, 65, of Copperas Cove and Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Stanford died Aug. 22, 2021.
He was born April 8, 1956, in Dallas.
Mark attended Christ of the Nations and Killeen High School. He was very passionate about serving the Lord. Professionally, Mark was a real estate investor.
Mark had a plethora of hobbies, including: cars, boats, motorcycles, RC cars and planes, glamping, fishing, swimming in the pool and hanging out with his lovely wife, Brenda.
He is preceded in death by his father, Erin Stanford; mother Mary Parker Brooks; step-father Sid Brooks; and son, John Stanford.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Stanford; son, Sean Stanford and wife Amanda Stanford; and grandson Emmitt Stanford.
A visitation will be Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Stanford family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.