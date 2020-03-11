Memorial services for Marlene Johnson, 64, of Killeen, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Temple with Rev. Keith Whitfield officiating.
Mrs. Johnson died March 2, 2020, in a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Rosebud to Samuel L. Bailey and Fern Mae Davis.
Mrs. Johnson worked for AAFES at Fort Hood and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tommie Johnson III.
Survivors include three daughters, Delisha Johnson and LaShonda Johnson, both of Killeen, and LaTisha Johnson of Harker Heights; five brothers, Samuel Davis of Austin, Dana Bradford of San Antonio, Mark Brown of Nashville, Tenn., Frederick Bailey and James Brown, both of Rosebud; four sisters, Regina Campbell and Vera Hodges, both of Killeen, Elaine Wheeler of Branchville, and Renee Whitfield of Rosebud; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
