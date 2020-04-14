Private graveside services for retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marlin Bruce Raley, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be held at an unannounced time Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Raley died April 9, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Adrian, Minnesota, to the late Ernest and Ruby Boots Raley.
He attended school at Worthington High School and graduated in 1964.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army.
While he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam Conflict, he met Lisa In Suk Park, and they married on March 29, 1968, in South Korea.
Marlin served for 20 years before retirement with the rank of chief warrant officer 3.
Following retirement, Marlin attended Central Texas College from 1986 to 1990.
He was an attendee for many years of the First Presbyterian Church of Copperas Cove.
He enjoyed woodworking and maintaining his home. He was also an avid HAM radio operator with a call sign of N5XJD. He also worked on Fort Hood as a defense contractor for numerous defense industries.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Raley; children, Susan Cherry and husband, Richard, Donald Raley and Bruce Raley and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brothers, Leland and Gerald Raley.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
