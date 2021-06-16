Marsha Jean Morancie died June 13, 2021.
She was born Aug. 8, 1954, to Shirley and Lawrence Morancie in Plymouth, N.H.
Mrs. Morancie was the older sister to Diane Hubbard and her baby sister Jodie Lapierreire, who she adored.
She had achieved so many things in her 66 years. She was a Vietnam-era veteran. She joined the Army in a time when it was still predominantly a men’s Army.
She also got her Associates degree in psychology.
She loved making floral arrangements and coloring. She was an avid reader. She often spent time with her best friend-soul sister, Elizabeth Lewis.
Her smile and laugh were contagious. Her friendliness knew no bounds. She has had a positive impact on so many people over the years.
If you asked her, though, her biggest achievement was her six children and 12 grandchildren,
Daughters, Anna Sander, Marcella, Leticia Adams, Tiffanie Johnson, Aimee Winchel. Adopted daughter: Nathasha Hise. Son, Armando Gonzalez. Adopted son, Bubba Hise; Grandchildren, Logan, Josh, Leroy, Emily, James, Amada, Cindy, Gaylin, Marshall, Elanor, Nathan Hevel and Amara Hise.
She was taken too soon from us, but God has a plan for her. She now watches over her family and friends from above.
