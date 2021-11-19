MARSHALL W. MCDANIEL, SR.
Marshall W. McDaniel Sr. died on November 6th, 2021 in Killeen, TX at age 70. He was born to Claude McDaniel, Jr. and Ora Neal Cosper on November 26th, 1950.
He served in the Navy on the USS Wyandank ATA 204 during the Vietnam War. Marshall was a longtime associate of Killeen Walmart #0407.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Edith McDaniel; three children, Marshall Jr., Laura Taylor and Patrick; three step children, Jennifer DeLaRosa, Christina Sandberg, and Melinda Schmidt; two brothers, Gary and Bobby McDaniel and a half sister, Debbie Griffin; and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren.
Service is Monday, November 22nd at 9:00 AM at the Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.