Funeral services for Martha Lanell Wells Vance will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Cashner Colonial Chapel, 801 Teas Road in Conroe. Burial will take place in Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Vance died Jan. 26, 2022, in Conroe.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1938, in Killeen, to Milton and Carrie Wells.
Mrs. Vance graduated from Killeen High School in 1957 and attended her freshman year at Baylor University.
She married Tommy Vance in 1959, and they had three children together.
Survivors include her children’s father, Tommy Vance; sons, Tim Vance and wife Dawn, Mike Vance; daughter, Debbie Houdek and husband Blaine. Martha also leaves behind four dearly loved grandchildren, Jenna De La Rosa, and Micah Vance, Erik and Branden Houdek; great-granddaughters, Adilyn and Jolie De La Rosa; sisters, Margaret Braly, twin Betty Herzog; and brother, Bobby Wells and wife Carolyn, as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.
