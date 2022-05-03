Funeral services for Martha Sue Dodge, 88, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Dodge died April 25. 2022, in Greenfield, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Charles and Hazel Reese.
In Arkansas she met and married her husband, Jewell, a soldier in the U.S. Army. They traveled the world, as he was stationed in several countries. They had three children and ultimately settled in Killeen.
Martha was a homemaker and loyal military wife before her husband died in the Vietnam War. She moved in with her youngest daughter, Sissy, when she became married, living in Harker Heights between 1974 and 2016. Martha and Sissy then moved to the Indianapolis area to be near her grandson, Mark, where she lived until her passing.
Mrs. Dodge was a devout family woman and matriarch, dedicating her life as an unwavering wife, mother and grandmother, caring for multiple generations. Martha was known to many, as “Gran” and the namesake was very fitting for who she was as a person. Gran not only raised her own children, but was essential and indispensable in the upbringing of her grandchildren. Her love, kindness, generosity, selflessness and devotion knew no ends. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Martha Dodge, “Gran,” will be forever be loved and missed by all whose lives she touched.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Dodge; daughter, Lynda Foxworth; father, “Bud” Fridy; mother, Hazel Fridy; and son, Ira Dodge.
Survivors include her daughter, Iris “Sissy” Lindsley of Greenfield, Indiana; her sister, Charlene Mays of California; her 7 grandchildren: Lynda, Mark, Chris, Misty, Kaitlyn, Noel, and Herman, and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Martha’s life.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Dodge family.
