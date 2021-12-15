A Celebration of Life for Martin A. Partida, 89, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel Worship Center, 997 Stagecoach Road in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Partida died Dec. 8, 2021, in Killeen. He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Mart, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Josefina Partida; his brothers, John, Paul, Nieves, Conrad, Daniel and Joe; and his sister, Ramona.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia; his children, Lisa Capdevielle, Marty (Susan) Partida, Sally (Damon) Phillips; his brother, Sam Partida of Waco; his sister, Rebecca Clark of Missouri; his grandchildren, Sarah (Sky) Howard, Darah Partida, Madison Phillips, Phyllis Capdevielle and Phoenix (Kira) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Asher Howard, Caleb Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
The family has requested memorials be made to Bethel Worship Center at bethelcwc.com or mail to Bethel Worship Center PO Box 952 , Killeen, TX 76540.
