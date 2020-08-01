Marvin Brophy

Graveside services for Marvin Lee Brophy, 79, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brophy died July 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 27, 1941, to Thomas and Sybil Brophy in Akron, Ohio.
He graduated high school in Akron and then joined the Army, where the discipline he learned carried throughout his life. This showed in all of Marvin’s activities.
He was an American Legion commander, VFW chaplain, Purple Heart member in Killeen and Purple Heart Dallas commander, and he welcomed troops home to Killeen.
Marvin also liked to play golf and send packages to the troops in Iraq.
He loved to travel, too — places like Canada, Germany, Florida, Ohio and South Carolina.
On Feb. 19, 2019, he married the love of his life, Brigitte Rotta, whom he affectionately called “The General.” They loved to go dancing three times a week.
Marvin Lee Brophy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Brophy and Sybil Ingersoll Brophy and two siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Brigitte Brophy; daughter, Edith Sowdes; son, Bernard Flynn; daughters, Anna Eanes (Van), Michell Rodriguez (Manfredo) and Cynthia Beards Lee (Juan Rosas); grandchildren, Stacy Wilson, Chris Wilson, Elizabeth and Darin Salizar, Cory and Matt Santos, Joshua and Chasity Rogers, Brigitte Deitrich, Jeramy and JoAnna Gregory, Lisa Childers and Amanda Butler; and seven great-grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.