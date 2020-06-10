Graveside services for Marvin Robert Stephens will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bartlett City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at the Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Road, San Antonio.
Stephens died June 7, 2020, in San Antonio.
He was born May 7, 1950, in Seguin.
Marvin was the eldest child of five born to Marvin Eugene and Vivian Irene Stephens. Marvin grew up and spent his school years in Killeen. After his graduation from Killeen High School in 1969, he attended college in Dallas, but later returned to Killeen to work for Curtis Lumber. In 1972 he began working for Charping Homes in Killeen, and later founded Stephen Oak Homes in 1978. Marvin also held a Real Estate license that he used in selling homes in the San Antonio area until his retirement in 2019.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Eugene Stephens; his younger brother, Stephen; and his younger sister, Sally Sue.
Marvin is survived by two sons: Robert Eugene Stephens and his wife, Christy Palmer Stephens, and Bryan Scott Stephens and his wife, Jaime Renee Stephens, of Killeen. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Jamison, Nicholas, Alexander and Kendall; his mother, Vivian Irene Stephens; his sister, Tammy Ellis and her husband Fred Ellis; his brother, Harold Lee Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
